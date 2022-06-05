Car slams into house on Wanda Way in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to fire officials.
A vehicle traveling on Old Walkertown Road jumped almost 300 feet in the air before slamming into a home on Wanda Way.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted photos of the vehicle and the damage to the house.
WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information about any injuries involved in this crash.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775