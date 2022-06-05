x
Car slams into house on Wanda Way in Winston-Salem

A vehicle traveling on Old Walkertown Road jumped almost 300 feet in the air before slamming into a home.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to fire officials.

A vehicle traveling on Old Walkertown Road jumped almost 300 feet in the air before slamming into a home on Wanda Way. 

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted photos of the vehicle and the damage to the house. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information about any injuries involved in this crash. 

