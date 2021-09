Duke Energy said a car damaged its equipment just before 2 a.m. Monday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nearly 2,000 households and businesses were without power in High Point Monday morning.

The outage area covered the populated neighborhoods along Skeet Club Road and Sandy Ridge Road.

As of 6:15 a.m. 1,000 customers were still without power.

Duke Energy reported a car damaged its equipment just before 2 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.