DURHAM, N.C. — I-85 near exit 178 has reopened after being closed for hours after a vehicle fell from US-70 above.

Police say a vehicle traveling along US-70 lost control, striking another vehicle before leaving the roadway and crashing onto I-85 below.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m.

The person driving that vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

I-85 near exit 178 and the US-70 westbound ramp near I-85 were closed until around 1 p.m.

