VIDEO: Car fire believed caused by leaves at General Greene Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car caught fire at General Greene Elementary School Thursday morning. Fire officials believe it was sparked by leaves underneath the vehicle.

Firefighters said they were called to the fire around 7:45 a.m.

Flames were showing from underneath a Nissan in the parking lot. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes and no one was hurt.

A parent shared video of the car on fire with WFMY News 2, which showed visible smoke and flames. She said no one was in the car at the time of the fire.