Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County

The right lanes of I-40 E are now open after car fire on the highway.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire.

One lane remains closed.

