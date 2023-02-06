x
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County

The right lanes of I-40 E are now open after car fire on the highway.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire.

One lane remains closed.

