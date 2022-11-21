Vehicle bursts into flames on Hanes Hall Blvd in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle caught on fire in Winston-Salem Monday, according to fire officials.
It happened in the parking lot of the Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames of what appears to be a pick-up truck.
This story is developing.
