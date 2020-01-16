WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a car found early this morning ditched in a pond in east Winston-Salem, North Carolina. No one was inside the vehicle when police arrived to investigate, officials said.

Sgt. Brian Levo said the vehicle may have been ditched after an overnight car chase the with Winston-Salem Sheriff's Office. No description of the vehicle has been given at the time of reporting.

Winston-Salem police received a call at 2:07 a.m. about the vehicle found in the pond between Baptist Home Road and Terry Road in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road, 10 minutes east of downtown Winston-Salem. The vehicle has been removed from the water and police have cleared the area.

WSPD officers did a sweep of the surrounding area searching for anyone who might be in need of care but found one. Currently, WSPD do not have a suspect.

Officials say more information will be provided as the ongoing investigation continues.

If you have any information about this incident, Winston-Salem Police ask that you call 336-727-2800.

