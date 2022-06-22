Here's how the heat can affect your car

According to AAA, extreme heat essentially makes every part of your car work harder. And one of the biggest problems is your battery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're no stranger to heat in the Carolinas, especially during summer when afternoon highs routinely reach the 90s.

We know heat can hit the human body hard, but what about your car?

Let's connect the dots.

Extreme makes every part of your car work harder, according to AAA, and one of the biggest problems is your batter. The heat can affect the chemical process inside the batter, making it harder for it to hold a charge and produce power. A weak battery could leave you stranded on a hot day.

And don't forget about your tires.

AAA said high temperatures can affect the tire pressure, causing uneven wear and tear on your tires and increasing the likelihood of a blowout. The hot weather can also mean your car will struggle to start.

When your engine is too hot, fuel doesn't circulate as well, making it harder to get your car going. So, what can you do?

If possible, park in the shade, and check your car more often.

Experts recommend checking your battery at least twice a year. And check your tire pressure every month.

