WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A wreck has left two children in the hospital in Winston-Salem according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

35-year-old Avery Cummings was making a U-turn at the intersection of Cornell Boulevard and Yale Avenue when he lost control of his 2012 Ford Mustang hitting a child standing near the road.

The Mustang then went through a yard and hit a house at 3652 Yale Avenue.

The child who was struck was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another child, located in the rear passenger side of the Mustang was also taken to Brenner’s for minor injuries.

No other people were harmed during the incident. The intersection of Cornell Blvd. and Yale Ave. has since been re-opened after being closed for four hours.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 727-2800.

