BLOWING ROCK, NC (WFMY) -- A missing person was found dead in Blowing Rock.

According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, offers responded to a report of a fall on Greenhill Road.

When officers arrived they found a body of a man off the embankment.

The victim was identified as Milton J. Hayes from Bessemer City, North Carolina.

Hayes was reported missing to the Gaston County Police on November, 15 at 9:00 a.m.

According to the medical examiner at the scene, Hayes may have died 10 to 12 hours before being found.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Sunday Blowing Rock Police found the Maroon 2010 Chevy HHR, similar to the one pictured below, that Hayes was driving at the time he was reported missing.

(Courtesy: Blowing Rock Police Department)

The car was located on a heavily wooded private drive off George Blagg Lane in Blowing Rock.

The car had run through a split rail fence and was stuck off the drive.

According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, the vehicle was about ¼ mile from where Mr. Hayes was found on Friday evening.

Officers believe that Hayes,72, may have been disoriented and confused when he ran off the driveway and left his car during an ice storm on Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Blowing Rock Police are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of Mr. Hayes’s death.

Any information may be reported to the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5210.

