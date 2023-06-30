Troopers pull car from out of the woods near E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro

A viewer called around 9 p.m. saying they saw a dozen State Highway Patrol cars off East Wendover Avenue near US-29.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers pulled a car out of the woods in Greensboro Friday night.

When WFMY News 2 crews got there, emergency crews got the car out of the trees.

It's unclear what sent the car off the road.

We called State Highway Patrol to learn more, but haven't heard back.

We'll keep you updated when they do.

