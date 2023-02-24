Car crashes into a tree on Lake Brandt Rd. in Greensboro

A single-car crash on Lake Brandt Road near Regents Park Lane leaves the road down to one lane.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car ran into a tree in a Greensboro neighborhood Friday.

It happened on Lake Brandt Road near Regents Park Lane.

Lake Brandt is temporarily down to one lane.

Please proceed with caution if traveling in the area.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about what caused this crash and if anyone was injured.

