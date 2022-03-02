Expert answers your top car questions | 2 Wants to Know

Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy joins 2 Wants to Know to answer your top car questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how times you've gotten your oil changed or bought a new car, you likely still have questions.

To answer your questions, Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy joined 2 Wants to Know.

Oil changes

Despite what you've sworn by your whole life, there's no set time interval you should change your oil. Quincy said to consult your owner's manual. It has all the information you need.

Many cars now have alert systems that can tell you when it's time to change your oil. Check your manual to see if your vehicle has that. If you get an alert it's time to change your oil, do it as soon as you can.

Oil changes aren't only determined by mileage. A lot of us have stayed home more often because of the pandemic. Your oil still needs to be kept fresh.

Oil becomes less effective as it ages. If you don't take care of it, you could shorten your engine's life.

Checking your oil level

Quincy said it's important to monitor your oil level. A Consumer Reports survey found even newer cars need to be topped off between scheduled changes.

Quincy said you should check your levels monthly and scheduled maintenance if you suspect a leak.

He said it's also important to keep an eye on your oil's color. The oil should be brown or black. If your car appears discolored, schedule a trip to your mechanic.

Synthetic Oil

Quincy said only use synthetic oil if your manufacturer tells you to do so. It's twice as expensive as normal oil.