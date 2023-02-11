x
Crash on I-40 slams car into utility pole, four people injured

The vehicle took an hour to extract.
Credit: Guilford County EMS

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. 

Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary Walker, 24, and Tyran Flowers, 25 as passengers.

Robbins failed to stop at a stop sign on the off-ramp from I-40 to NC 61 and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer, Guilford County troopers report. Lachelle Jordan-Bennett, 49, drove the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the Honda and ended up slamming the Honda off the road and into a utility pole.

Robbins, Walker, and Flowers all sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Caddell suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital.

Jordan-Bennett was not injured in the crash. 

Robbins was cited for a stop sign violation.

Troopers report that it is still unknown why Robbins did not stop at the stop sign, but impairment from drugs or alcohol does not seem to be a contributing factor. 

