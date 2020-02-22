A BMV tied to an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old out of Sullivan County, Tenn. was found in Wilkes County, NC Friday.

Here's what we know about the Amber Alert and the car that was found.

LAST SEEN ON DECEMBER 26

15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

CAR FOUND

TBI says the gray 2007 BMV was found along with people that TBI was hoping to speak with. According to a release from the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, the car was found in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County. Deputies say the vehicle had also been reported stolen and was located and recovered. William McCloud and Angela Boswell were both arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Both McCloud and Boswell are residents of Tennessee.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell

Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

Friday morning, before the car was located, TBI stated they believed individuals traveling in the BMW had information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.

RELATED: TBI finds gray BMW in connection to AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tenn.

EVELYN BOSWELL IS STILL MISSING

Evelyn, who is still missing according to TBI, is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

CALL TBI WITH TIPS

If you happen to see or know of any information about the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell, you should call 911, the TBI at 1-800-TBI FIND, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

