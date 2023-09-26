Carbon monoxide leak on Old Country Club Road in Winston-Salem prompts evacuations, officials say

Winston-Salem officials say businesses in the area near Old Country Club Road are evacuating due to a CO leak.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Businesses in the area evacuating after a carbon monoxide leak in Winston-Salem, according to officials.

The Winston-Salem Fire crews are on the scene of an active CO leak on the 4900 block of Old Country Club Road.

This story is developing.

Check back for updates.

