GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Due to illness, Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 North Carolina A&T Homecoming Concert.

The concert will proceed as normal on Saturday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Related: 'Greatest Homecoming On Earth': Greensboro Road Closures, Parade, Concert and More

The concert features performances by Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd.

Tickets are still available at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Ticket holders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY