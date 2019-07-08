WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A free career fair and networking event in Winston-Salem will feature more than 500 openings on Thursday.

The event organized by Career Center of the Carolinas is set for Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanes Mall. 30 employers are expected to attend, including Spectrum, United States Census Bureau, The Resource, University of Phoenix, Graham Personnel Services, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, RHA, Scottie’s Building Services and more.

The event is open to the public and will give a chance for career seekers to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

