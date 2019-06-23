GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get older, one of the areas that guys need to be mindful are issues related to their prostate. As part of the normal effects of aging, the prostate continues to grow. This can lead to a host of issues

· A weak or slow urinary stream..

· Frequent urination.

· Urgency to urinate.

· Getting up frequently at night to urinate.

· A urinary stream that starts and stops.

When these issues are happening or for any man over 50 who does not have symptoms, we need to have 2 annual checks – a prostate exam and a PSA blood test.

Enlarged prostates can be treated with medication and life style changes. Prostate cancer, which does not have any signs or symptoms in its early stages, must be caught as early as possible so it can be treated ith best possible outcome