Caretaker charged with second-degree murder after cerebral palsy patient left in hot vehicle for 5 hours dies, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was charged with second-degree murder after leaving a cerebral palsy patient in a hot car for several hours, according to police.

The High Point Police Department said the victim was left in the hot vehicle unattended for about five hours and later died from excessive heat and humidity.

Caretaker, Briea Askew, 29, of Greensboro was arrested and charged in the case. Police said the victim was brought to the hospital with an extremely elevated temperature of more than 110 degrees and later died at the hospital.