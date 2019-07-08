GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man who was a caretaker for a 15-year-old is accused of sexually abusing the teen.

While the case was being investigated, Jeffery Rice was arrested on June 4 and served with two counts of violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order. Rice was serving 75 days in the Alamance County Detention Center.

In December 2018, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office got a report of sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old. The Sheriff's office and Department of Social Services conducted a joint investigation since Rice was a caretaker for the home in which the child lived.

Jeffery Thomas Rice was charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child.

A report said the child was sexually assaulted several times and disclosed sexual abuse when he was interviewed. An investigation showed probable cause to arrest Rice. Tuesday, the 44-year-old Rice was served with warrants at the detention center. He has a $150,000 secured bond and a Wednesday afternoon court date.

Rice was charged with:

1 count Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent (Felony)

1 count Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (Felony)

1 count Attempted Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent (Felony)

2 counts Indecent Liberties with a Child (Felony)

