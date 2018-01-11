RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- Instead of walking out a recent event with bad guys in handcuffs, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was instead walking out with teddy bears!

The event was hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.).

The organization aims to prevent drunk driving, support those affected by drunk driving, prevent underage drinking and more.

PHOTOS | M.A.D.D. Gives 'Carlie Bears' To North Carolina State Highway Patrol

The bears that the officers received are named after 5-year-old Carlie McDonald.

McDonald was killed in an impaired driving crash at the hands of her very own mother.

The intent of the teddy bear program is to equip officers so they can provide comfort to children involved in crashes or other tragic events.

After the event, several bears were given to SHP members from Troop C, headquartered in Raleigh.

Through donations and sponsorships, M.A.D.D. hopes to provide bears to every single agency statewide.

