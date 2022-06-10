Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair

Don't forget the fair food like the BBQ bomb bowl and the cotton candy funnel cake!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.

Yesterday Village

Yesterday Village is an old-school town, tucked inside the fairgrounds, just a few steps from the rides.

But what shines here goes beyond the Midway lights. There's the blacksmith, where you see how everything from cookware to horseshoes are made.

The turn-back-in-time shows you all about life long before Tupperware. A wood turner is there, widdling bowls out of chunks of wood like they've done for centuries. He's even got a bowl in his collection that's over 1,000 years old.

There's also a potter, creating mini jars of clay.

But this may be what steals the show at Yesterday Village. Chainsaw carving. So intricate. So precise. The trick to it all? No shoes!

"I don't wear shoes when I carve. This way, I'm more grounded. And just so you know, I have all my fingers and toes," said Mike Ayers, Mountain Man Mike Chainsaw Art.

And there are all kinds of sweet treats in Yesterday Village, like eclairs!

Food at the Fair

It's not just the regular folks talking about it. Local food and travel writers are tasting and telling all!

Nikki Miller-Ka goes by niksnacks on Instagram and gave a quick culinary tour of the fair. Here are a few of her favorites!



“Cotton candy fried dough. It's a new item this year, I think there are a total of 15 new items that have never been at the Carolina Classic Fair. It's gorgeous, it's beautiful, it's definitely Instagram worth or TikTok worthy if you're into that thing,” said Nikki.

She says not to miss the gummy Ramen noodles. She loved they served it to you with chopsticks, and it just tastes like sugar, not savory.

K9s in Flight and Alligator Wrestling

You read that right - alligator wrestling! More on that in a moment.

The K-9s in flight show is a combination of a circus act and a frisbee contest. What's not to love? It's all about the pups!

"We started training them with toys on the ground and go from there," said Owner and Trainer John Misita.

Misita isn't just at the fair to dazzle you with dogs who can do tricks. He wants you to take action.

"These are all rescue dogs. A lady dropped off the dog and said these are the dumbest dogs ever," Misita said about his high-flying pups.

But all dogs can learn new tricks. Misita said they just need to know they're loved.

After you've ooed and awed over the adorable pooches, you can check out something more cold-blooded.

Gatorboy John Riffle is at the fair, wrangling alligators.

"We get to travel and we get to show how we can actually catch these alligators with our bare hands," Riffle said.

While you watch, you can learn some fun alligator facts and have the chance to get up close and personal with some reptiles.