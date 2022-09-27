Carolina Classic Fair will open each day, despite possible impacts from Hurricane Ian

Organizers of the Carolina Classic Fair say the gates will remain open, regardless of this weekend's wind and rain potential.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair kicks off Friday, just in time for the arrival of some of Hurricane Ian's impacts on the Piedmont.

Crews spent the day, Tuesday, working to get some of the rides put together.

Regardless of the threat of wind and rain this weekend, organizers say the gates will open, everyday.

"The fair is been around for a long time and we have seen everything you could possibly imagine as far as weather coming through," said DJ Hargrave with the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

He says this year, the state's second-largest agricultural fair will take place without any restrictions but…

"We're paying close attention to the forecast," said Hargrave.

With impacts from Hurricane Ian expected to spill into the Triad late-week, rain and wind could be a third wheel for fairgoers.

"It's unpredictable, but we're always used to making adjustments on the fly," said Hargrave.

Zachary Williams is the owner-operator of "The Struggle Bus."

"We will be celebrating our first year birthday party here. So we are excited to see a lot of faces, a lot of people, hopefully some returning customers," said Williams.

He hopes a little hot coffee will keep fairgoers warm on the potentially soggy weekend.

"I feel like if people are here and it's cold, and rainy, they are going to want some coffee. So they're going to come see me, so I'm not too scared of the weather in that regard," said Williams.

Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County office of Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the forecast.

Director August Vernon says they will help the fairgrounds make the best operations decision.

"Some of this is like making a school closing decision. That is never an easy decision," said Vernon.

Hargrave says they will keep an eye to the sky throughout the 10-day event, but assures fairgoers that the show will go on.

"If we need to make adjustments on the midway with the rides, the aspects of the fear that are uncovered and outdoors. We will do so, but otherwise, the fair will still be open in an operation."

The fair opens at 11AM on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Organizers encourage you to keep a close eye on their social media pages for any schedule or operations changes.