WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's annual fall fair has a new look to go with its new name.

City leaders unveiled the new logo for the Carolina Classic Fair, formerly known as the Dixie Classic Fair. Fair officials say the new logo is classic, yet modern, and its colorful elements are a nod to the former Dixie Classic Fair logo.

"This logo and other variations will give us the creative ability to enhance our current website, advertising, signs, uniforms, letterhead, and souvenirs,” said fair director Cheryle Hartley.

Elephant in the Room, a design firm in Winston-Salem, created the logo.

City council voted to change the fair's name last year after some citizens argued the name 'Dixie' has ties to racism and slavery. Others argued 'Dixie' just represents being from the south.

City councilmembers say the 'Carolina Classic Fair' draws from the history of two former names of the fair: The Dixie Classic Fair and the Carolina Fair.

The Carolina Classic Fair runs from October 2-11 this year.

