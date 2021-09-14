Carolina Classic officials discuss safety protocols with Winston-Salem city leaders

They went through a six-page plan about things such as masks and enhanced cleaning at the fair.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic plans to make a return in person in just weeks.

Last year’s fair in Winston-Salem was a drive-through event, because of COVID-19. But, with more people vaccinated right now organizers are preparing for the full experience.

The General Government Committee met with leaders Tuesday from the Carolina Classic Fair to discuss safety plans.

They went through a six-page plan that goes into detail about things such as masks and enhanced cleaning.



"We are going to ask people to wear masks when they're inside of buildings. If you're outside of buildings you're encouraged to wear a mask,” said Carolina Classic Spokesperson Siobhan Olson.

Leaders at the Carolina Classic Fair encourage guests to be vaccinated.

Olson says there will be more hand sanitizer stations on the grounds

and they encourage folks to wash their hands frequently.

"We've added staff that will be doing extra cleaning protocols on things like rides, and in bathrooms, ATM's and things like that,” said Olson.



Everyone will need to go through a COVID-19 screening before they're let in. It's four questions long and dives into how you've been feeling over the past 10 days.



When it comes to rides and lines, a little extra room is encouraged between you and other people.

"We're trying to encourage folks to continue to distance even when they are standing for rides. If you are all bunched together someone is going to come and say, 'could you all stand further apart."



Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says the Carolina Classic is a big money maker bringing in more than four million dollars.

He says the right safety plan is important.

“Our fair staff is in direct communication with our health department and other medical health experts on how to best do the protocols to make sure we are safe as possible,” said Mayor Joines.