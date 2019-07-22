WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Carolina Cobras football team was robbed during a game against the New York Streets Sunday night. The league says the Cobras' locker room was accessed and 'players and coaches personal items were removed without permission.'

Westchester County Police are working with the Streets, the Cobras and the league by reviewing security footage.

The game was stopped at halftime. The County Center is working with the New York Streets to issue fans refunds.

The Streets released a statement apologizing to the Cobras organization and the fans of the Streets and the National Arena League.

