Carolina HBCU All-Star basketball game to be held in Greensboro

The Carolina HBCU All-Star game will take place on April 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More basketball will be taking place in Greensboro as the Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game will be held later this month.

"We think it's important to highlight their contribution to HBCU culture and what those HBCUs have meant to the fabric of the state of North Carolina and South Carolina but to also celebrate their athletic ability," Leon Frank Agency President Kenny Washington said.

The game will take place Saturday, April 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game features current seniors from the 14 Historically Black College and Universities across the Carolinas, including NC A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith University, South Carolina State and Claflin University.

"We developed a committee that selected the players. So, we evaluated players based on class, they had to be a senior and their performance on and off the court and our committee selected those and nominated those players," said Washington.



There will also be a community tailgate starting at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot. The tailgate event will include free food, live music and over 40 vendors, like Triad Basketball Academy.

"We're going to actually have our own all-star game of the Triad Academy kids that are going to participate during the event of the HBCU All-star game," said Triad Basketball Academy Owner Jason Keith.

The academy works with over 20 teams in the Triad and also works with HBCUs. Keith said he's excited about what this game means for the community.

"There are things that we need in our community. The youth need to be challenged. They need to be motivated, they need to be mentored and this gives us an opportunity," said Keith.

The HBCU Women's All-Star Game begins at 2 p.m. and the HBCU Men's All-Star Game begins at 4:30 p.m.