Carolina Panthers Fanfest still on the way, classic games set to air this month

Fans can catch classic games over the next few Saturdays in August.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Panthers fans, missing preseason? No worries, Fanfest is still on for late August and we'll be airing Panthers classic games right here on WFMY News 2!

WFMY News 2 will air three classic games beginning this weekend and you get to vote for them!

In the end, fans will vote on which three games will air.

“With no preseason games this year, the Panthers are unlocking the vault to air classic games on Panthers television affiliates, and fans have a say in which ones reach the air,” the Panthers’ website said.

Fans can vote from now until Wednesday at noon on which three games they’d like to see.

The Panthers said selected games will air three Saturdays this month starting this weekend from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All fans have to do is go to the Panthers website from a computer or smart device and simply click the blue arrow to vote for which games they’d like to see air.

After selecting your vote, the blue arrow you've cast your vote for will then turn green, and your vote has been submitted.

Below is a list of games fans can vote for:

1996 Divisional Playoffs vs. Dallas

2003 Divisional Playoffs at St. Louis

2003 Wild Card Playoffs vs. Dallas

2003 NFC Championship at Philadelphia

2005 Divisional Playoffs at Chicago

2015 Thanksgiving Game at Dallas

2015 NFC Championship vs Arizona

Super Bowl XXXVIII vs New England

Visit the Panthers’ website for more information and to cast your vote.

Fanfest

Later this month, Panthers fans can enjoy Fanfest, which will air on WFMY News 2, Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WFMY News 2 will air Fanfest Live with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy airing overnight.

CBS’ Big Brother will air at 9 p.m., Aug. 26.

According to officials, the broadcast will be live play-by-play action from Fanfest, with some pre-recorded features and many live intros and interviews of players and coaches.

