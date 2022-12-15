Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

Jimmy Teague, head football coach of Reidsville High School, was named High School Coach of the Year.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday.

Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC.

Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and family. At the ceremony, the Panthers presented Teague with a $2,000 grant for the Reidsville athletics program and a trophy.

“Coach Teague’s sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region, have made special impacts,” said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields.

Teague will also be nominated for the national Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Teague has coached the Reidsville High School Rams for 26 seasons with a record of 338-58. He has led the team to eight 2-AA state championships and to the state final this year with a 14-2 record. Teague was also chosen as head coach of the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team in 2019.

"The tradition goes back a long way in Reidsville. And football is a very important part of what our community does. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this community which is home for me,” said Teague.

“Coach Teague’s 37 years of coaching service to our region has impacted thousands of lives and united communities,” said Reidsville High School Athletics Director Joe Walker, who played for Teague. “He’s created a lasting legacy that is still being written.”

great to see the shock and excitement on @FBCapitolOfNC's Jimmy Teague this morning when he walked into the Gym at school. Teague was named the @Panthers High School Coach of the Year. @WFMY @WFMYhss @PanthersYouthFB @_amandaferguson @rockinrams pic.twitter.com/G6EeovhyWh — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 15, 2022

"What a honor it is. Its not Jimmy Teague, its the football program, its all the guys I work with. They deserve it as much as I do." @FBCapitolOfNC HC Jimmy Teague after winning the @Panthers High School Coach of the Year Award. @WFMY @_amandaferguson @PanthersYouthFB pic.twitter.com/4LsK57ghSM — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 15, 2022

"To be able to come & select Coach Teague to represent the Coaches throughout the region is pretty well deserving." @Panthers Legend Mike Rucker speaking after presenting @FBCapitolOfNC HC Jimmy Teague with the Panthers High School Coach of the Year Award. @WFMY @PanthersYouthFB pic.twitter.com/3lvU4u1ysy — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 15, 2022

