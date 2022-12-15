Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday.
Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC.
Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and family. At the ceremony, the Panthers presented Teague with a $2,000 grant for the Reidsville athletics program and a trophy.
“Coach Teague’s sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region, have made special impacts,” said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields.
Teague will also be nominated for the national Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
Teague has coached the Reidsville High School Rams for 26 seasons with a record of 338-58. He has led the team to eight 2-AA state championships and to the state final this year with a 14-2 record. Teague was also chosen as head coach of the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team in 2019.
"The tradition goes back a long way in Reidsville. And football is a very important part of what our community does. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this community which is home for me,” said Teague.
“Coach Teague’s 37 years of coaching service to our region has impacted thousands of lives and united communities,” said Reidsville High School Athletics Director Joe Walker, who played for Teague. “He’s created a lasting legacy that is still being written.”
