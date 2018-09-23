CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers invited New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw to be the "keep pounding" drummer before Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Outlaw spoke with WFMY News 2's Brian Hall before the game.

great to talk with @CityofNewBern Mayor Dana Outlaw ahead of today's @Panthers game. he will serve as the "Keep Pounding" drummer....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/0byhm29iCt — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 23, 2018

New Bern was one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.

Outlaw got a special call from Panthers coach Ron Rivera for the invite.

Dana Outlaw, mayor of New Bern, N.C., got a special call from head coach Ron Rivera inviting him to be today's #KeepPounding drummer. pic.twitter.com/JQQEfAweeO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 23, 2018

