CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers invited New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw to be the "keep pounding" drummer before Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Outlaw spoke with WFMY News 2's Brian Hall before the game.
New Bern was one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.
Outlaw got a special call from Panthers coach Ron Rivera for the invite.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users
© 2018 WFMY