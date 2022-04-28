Carolina Panthers select NC State's Ikem ''Ickey'' Ekwonu

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pick is in! The Carolina Panthers have selected Charlotte native and NC State's Ikem ''Ickey'' Ekwonu in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Panthers hope to add some stability to their offensive line by drafting Ekwonu. "I was surprised that all three tackles were there. This was the best-case scenario for us," GM Scott Fitterer said. "Ickey is the tone-setter, has the intelligence, and the physical style of play," he said.
The Panthers haven't used a first-rounder on a tackle since taking Jeff Otah 19th overall in 2008, according to the Panthers.
"This was about getting an impact player and we feel like Ikey is an impact player," Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said.
Ekwonu is excited to be with the Panthers! "I just told them I can play anywhere they need me to play," he said.
The Panthers were the sixth pick of the night during the first round.
Full Round 1 NFL Draft order for 2022
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, LB, Georgia
2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions
3. Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
4. New York Jets - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
5. New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
6 Carolina Panthers - Ikem ''Ickey'' Ekwonu, NCSU
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State
