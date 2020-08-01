GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Theater in downtown Greensboro is a historic landmark. It opened in 1927 as a vaudeville theater and has entertained us ever since.

It's dramatic old school grandeur was the perfect backdrop for a film set in the 1940's

A Raleigh based film company is shooting there. They're bringing the backstory of a couple of famous North Carolina playwrights and their friendship and feud that resulted in two separate versions of the same story.

If you want more information about this film check out their WEBSITE.