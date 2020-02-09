Carolina University student drowns in Salisbury quarry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A soccer player and student at Carolina University in Winston-Salem drowned in a quarry.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that Emmanuel Korwor Konneh drowned at Balfour Quarry in Salisbury. He and three friends went to the area to swim. Konneh moved with his family to the Concord area from Liberia more than two years ago.
He was a freshman soccer player at Carolina University. The school was formerly known as Piedmont International University. Konneh was a freshman in the Patterson School of Business. He was pursuing a management degree.