Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman passed away Wednesday night, Commission Chairman Skip Alston confirmed with WFMY News 2.

Coleman lived in Pleasant Garden and represented District 7 on the Board of Commissioners.

She served on the NAACP National Board of Directors and was involved in activities with Greensboro's Branch of the NAACP. She played an instrumental role in the beginning days of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Alston said the board will share more details about her passing later Thursday.

Coleman was a member of the Guilford County Democratic Party. The group posted about her passing on its Facebook page.

"We mourn the death of Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman. She was a rock, a civil rights leader, and a friend of the people of Guilford County," the Guilford County Democratic Party wrote.

