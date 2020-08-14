Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center to open later this month

The carousel will open with some safety measures in place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Later this month, the carousel at the Greensboro Science Center will be open to the community.

Opening day for the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel is Wednesday, August 26th, but Greensboro Science Center Members will have access starting the 24th.

Erin Sherill with the Science Center said they are adjusting their plans to keep things as safe as possible.

So although the carousel has 56 hand-carved, hand-painted figures, only 21 will be used every ride.

"In a given row, we are going to have to figures that are available and then in the next row there would only be one and then repeating kind of that way to make sure everybody is a safe distance apart 6 feet no matter which figure they are sitting on during the ride," Guest services operations manager Erin Sherill said.

Each figure will be sanitized after every ride. There will also be spaces marked on the ground for those watching or waiting to ride.

Sherill said the doors around the building will stay open to ensure adequate airflow and there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

"My hope is that they can forget their troubles for a little while and enjoy the ride. We have a lot of people that are already asking questions and seemed very excited and that makes us very excited here," Sherill said.

Single Rides will be $1 for Science Center members or $2 for non-members. Or you can get seven rides for $5 or $10 respectively.

But admission is first come first serve, so no reservations.