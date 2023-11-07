'Thank God no one was injured': Carowinds starts repairs on Fury 325 coaster

Work began Wednesday at Carowinds as crews replace the cracked support beam on the Fury 325 roller coaster.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers began the process of removing the cracked support beam of the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the ride was shut down by the park.

Carowinds announced that cranes were assembled at the park Wednesday to hold the coaster's track in place while workers remove the cracked support beam. A new beam built by Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer of Fury 325, is expected to be delivered to Carowinds Thursday for installation.

"Our skilled associated will diligently install the column, ensuring precise alignment and securely fastening the track/column connection," a Carowinds statement reads.

After originally telling the Associated Press that the crack may have started at least six to 10 days before a viral video was shared, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson told WCNC Charlotte Wednesday that officials aren't sure when it formed, but they're investigating and hope to learn more once the beam is removed from the ride.

"Thank God no one was injured," Dobson said. "It's rare. So that makes it difficult to determine immediately how something like this can happen."

A structural engineer with decades of experience inspecting amusement park rides said this situation doesn't happen often, as industry experts agree rides are generally safe.

"Occurrences like this are extremely rare," Michael Hupalo said. "If everything looks right, it probably is. But it is machinery and it needs to be properly maintained."

Carowinds said Wednesday that once the new support beam is installed, the ride will go through the park's standard safety protocol and a comprehensive series of tests to ensure the ride's safety and integrity. The park plans to operate Fury 325 through 500 full cycles before asking B&M and a third-party testing firm to examine the coaster.

Following those tests, Carowinds will meet with the North Carolina Department of Labor for further evaluation. Dobson said that's a meticulous process that takes time.

"We take a comprehensive look at the ride itself," Dobson said. "From training records, we look at the speed of the roller coaster, we look at the thickness of the nuts and bolts."

