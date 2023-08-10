Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster reopens after repairs and testing

Carowinds officials confirmed that the Fury 325 rollercoaster has reopened after it closed for weeks following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesperson from Carowinds confirmed the Fury 325 is reopening weeks after closing upon discovering a crack in a support beam.

The ride reopened Thursday after the park completed repairs and ran a series of testing. A final inspection was made by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

“Over the past several weeks, crews installed a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the ride manufacturer, ensuring precise alignment and fastening of the track/column connection. Working closely with B&M and our consultants, the team initiated a series of detailed tests to ensure the coaster's safety and integrity. These included an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience. After that, we operated the ride for 500+ full cycles, performing tests and inspections to ensure the ride’s integrity throughout that period. B&M and a third-party testing firm then conducted a final inspection to ensure the ride surpassed all required specifications."

“Earlier today, August 10, the Bureau conducted a final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride. We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides.”

