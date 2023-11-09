Carowinds wins two awards from Amusement Today magazine

The recently repaired Fury 325 nabbed the award for "Best Steel Coaster" in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds was awarded two distinctions by amusement park-themed magazine "Amusement Today" over the weekend.

The 25th annual Golden Ticket Awards were announced by Amusement Today over the weekend. Despite recent repairs to its cracked beam, Fury 325, the longest steel coaster in North America, won its seventh title as "Best Steel Coaster" in the world.

Fury 325 also won an award for "Best New Ride" in 2015, its inaugural year.

Carowinds' new aviation-themed area "Aeronautica Landing" was also awarded the "Turnstile Award," an honor that is personally selected and given out by the magazine's publisher.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart