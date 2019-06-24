CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let the fun begin! Carowinds is launching it's 'Military Days' promotion this summer from June 29-July 7.

As a result, the park will waive the regular admission fee for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

But that's not all, up to six immediate family members of service members can also enjoy some pretty cool discounts, according to the Carowinds website.

"Up to 6 immediate family members of military personnel can purchase tickets for only $39.99 each when purchased online. Just bring a valid government-issued ID to receive these tokens of our military appreciation."

RELATED: Carowinds Named Among Top 10 Most Affordable Theme Parks In Country

RELATED: Copperhead Strike Debuts This Weekend At Carowinds

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users