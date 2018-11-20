CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care are on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a potential active shooter situation, town officials said.

A 911 call prompted the lockdown and search at the school, but nothing had been found as of noon. The neighboring child care center is also included in the search, which is why it was also put on lockdown, officials said.

A Carrboro town official said no evidence has been found yet of an active shooter, but the incident is still under investigation.

Update: School has been searched nothing has been located.

School will notify parents via calls and text when they can pick up kids

A bus will shuttle kids to town hall for early pick up.

Normal pick at school will resume at 130p — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) November 20, 2018

Carrboro Elementary & Carrboro United Methodist Child Care are on lockdown for a potential active shooter situation. Parents if you would like to pick up your kids do not come to the school. Park at Town Hall & once the situation is safe you will be able to enter the property. — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) November 20, 2018

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools tweeted that police "are on site and have the situation under control. Everyone is safe. Students cannot be released and please do not come to the school."

For parents wanting to pick up their children from school, they should stage at Carrboro Town Hall and wait.

UPDATE: Parents looking to get their kids can stage at Town Hall inside Board Room until area is deemed safe for you to get kids. — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) November 20, 2018

