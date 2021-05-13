Cars and fuel flow at some Triad gas stations as more deliveries arrive

Long lines have started to disappear as Colonial Pipeline reopens. Experts say the panic-buying reaction to the shutdown added undue pressure on the supply chain

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Long lines that clogged up gas stations across the Triad have started to disappear after a few days of panic-buying. Colonial Pipeline said it has reopened all of its pipeline systems after a cyberattack last Friday.

The company said that every market they service should be getting fuel by now. Gas pumps though remain shrouded by plastic bags at thousands of gas stations across the southeastern U.S. But the pipeline company reported “substantial progress” in restarting the line.

The reopening of the pipeline and more gas deliveries have calmed concerns as more people have now been able to fill up.

"I was never too worried about the pipeline itself, I was just worried about people freaking out and coming and taking all the gas," said Austin Horne of Greensboro.

"I actually didn't know about the gas shortage but as soon as it happened my family texted me and said go get gas," said Aaliyah Lewis also of Greensboro.

As drivers rushed to gas up their tanks many gas stations ran out and closed off pumps. At the height, Gasbuddy.com reported that 71% of North Carolina’s gas were without fuel, Wednesday. That number dropped to 69% Thursday evening.

At a number of Greensboro gas stations, cars were coming and going as normal.

"I just waited like I usually do... so I could get to the pump on my side so it hasn't really been any problem for me," said Debra Hertlein of Greensboro.

Analysts and economists have said that there are lessons to learn from this incident. While of utmost importance is securing systems and ensuring they are safe from cyber attacks, they also point a finger at how we react to such situations.

"Reducing some of the consumption to a large extent goes a long way, at least in times of dire need and to do only those things [that] are absolutely needed," said Dr. Vidya Gargeya.

Gargeya is a Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain at UNC Greensboro's Bryan School of Business and Economics.

"It's more important that we understand where our needs are and what our wants are, and to that extent, we have to be more self-reliant not just as a nation but at the same time also as individuals," Gargeya said.

Gas station operators said they are getting more deliveries and tanker drivers are doing their best to get products to stations.

"The good news is the pipeline is on but it's not like a light switch when you turn it on. It's not just going to all of a sudden come back to normal. It's going to take time, so don't panic, don't panic," said Jeff Mercer, regional manager, Family Fare Convenience Stores.