A happy ending that had a horrid start.

High Point Police say Kellie Collins had her car stolen overnight Thursday from the parking lot of her apartment complex. She lives at Hunters Point.

"My son's birth certificate was in there, and it's gone," Collins stated.

Also gone?

Her two children's car seats.

"I have a 4-year-old and a newborn, 7 weeks old."

Police recovered her car on Saturday. It was wrecked and abandoned on Kearns Avenue. Police say the car hit a utility pole.

Kellie Collins

"The front end on the passenger side, the wheel was broken, the frame was bent, just a big ole mess."

So she got her car back, but still no car seat.

"That was the biggest thing, we just wanted our kids stuff back."

Enter Skip Johnson.

"We were sitting at dinner and I got a message from a gentleman," Collins explained.

The Facebook message was from a stranger, turned savior. Johnson messaged Collins saying he found her registration, car seats, clothes, and other valuables randomly dumped on the front lawn of his property.

Skip Johnson

He was able to track Collins down based on the name on her registration.

"We got lucky," Collins exclaimed.

She says she has endless gratitude for Johnson.

"We are grateful, we are blessed, we got most of our stuff back."

Another High Point Mom, Alyson Tibbles, has had no such luck so far.

Police say she also had her car stolen over the weekend, with a baby seat inside.

It happened about two miles down the road from where Collins' car was snatched.

"I don't feel safe anymore because my car can get stolen right outside my home," Tibbles stressed.

Her black Chevy Cruze is still missing.

If you know the whereabouts of her car, call High Point Police.

"Even if I get my car back, which I pray I do, I don't want to use that car seat again because I don't know where it's been," Tibbles stated.

Officers are unsure if the two stolen car cases are connected.