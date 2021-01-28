Charges dismissed for two men accused of toppling UNC's Silent Sam statue

The district attorney said the decision was based on having to prioritize cases piling up in the court system since it was shut down by the pandemic.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against two men who appealed their convictions in the 2018 toppling of a Confederate statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall says the decision was based on having to prioritize cases piling up in the Orange County court system since it was shut down by the COVID-19 outbreak in March.