ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies want you to be on the lookout for Casey James Hanson.

They say the 23 year old from Martinsville, Virginia is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

He's accused of multiple assaults, several kidnapping charges, and even safecracking. All of this is in connection to a February 6 incident.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 or Rockingham Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683

