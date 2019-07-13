ASHEBORO, N.C. — ALE special agents and detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office raided an illegal casino in Trinity Friday night.

Cash, documents and 25 gaming machines were seized from 62 Blue Arcade according to a Facebook post from the North Carolina SBI. The SBI says felony gambling charges are expected next week.

Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt requested ALE’s assistance after numerous complaints from the community.

Randolph County raid at 62 Blue Arcade

NC SBI

NC SBI raided an illegal casino in Randolph County

NC SBI

