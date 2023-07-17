Developer associated with casinos asks to rezone land in Rockingham County

The use of the land was not specified in the company's application

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A developer associated with casinos has their eyes on land in Rockingham County, CBS affiliate WNCN reports.

NC Development Holdings asked to rezone almost 200 acres of land just north of Greensboro, near a casino that opened in Danville, Virginia, according to WNCN.

WNCN reports that NC Development Holdings registered with the Secretary of State's office in June. Filings with the office show they are tied to a casino developer called The Cordish Companies.

The use of the land was not specified in the company's application, according to WNCN.

Phil Berger, Republican Senate leader and Rockingham County citizen is among those pushing to expand gambling in North Carolina, wrote WNCN.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said lawmakers were considering authorizing four “entertainment districts” that could include casinos but did not say where those locations would be, according to WNCN.

