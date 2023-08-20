Casino or no casino? | Rockingham Co. Commissioners to consider rezoning request Monday

On Monday, Rockingham County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and potentially vote on a rezoning request for a proposed casino.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A big night awaits regarding a proposed casino in Rockingham County.

On Monday night, county commissioners could approve a request to rezone property along US 220, just north of Summerfield.

The site is the location for one of four casinos that legislators are hoping to bring to North Carolina.

The zoning decision would be the first official step toward making the development a reality.

Proponents say the casino could create hundreds of new jobs while generating millions in local revenue.

With standing room only at previous public meetings on this casino proposal, commissioners could see quite the turnout.

"There are dollars that could stay in the state that would not stay in the state if we don't do something like this," said Senate President Phil Berger.

Berger has spearheaded the efforts to bring the development to Rockingham County.

However, some locals are still not convinced.

"If the land is redeveloped then we may lost our pond which would result in our programs to have to discontinue," said Ryan Joyce, Program Director for Camp Carefree. If approved, their property would adjoin the casino property.

One resident told us, "I don't want to here. because if it does, I'm moving," while another said "I think it should be on the ballot and we have a choice if we want this here."

The push for the Rockingham County Casino comes on the heels of months of success at the Danville Casino, just a 45 minute drive from the proposed Rockingham County location.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking says they spent years learning how the casino would impact the city and how to manage those impacts before allowing voters to make the final decision.

He feels that is something North Carolina officials to do as well, before moving forward.

"They need to seek out as much help as they can most. Most people aren't born with the expertise to know what to do if a casino might possibly come to your community. So, you've got to have people that have been there done that and do this work day in and day out," said Larking.

The biggest hurdle in the proposed development would be in Raleigh where lawmakers still need to pass legislation that would legalize casino gambling outside of tribal lands.

Right now, there is no timeline on when a bill could be filed.

However, rezoning the property would be a first step in the process.

A public hearing will take place before a possible vote to approve the rezoning request.