Caswell County declares State of Emergency, imposes curfew through July 9

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County has imposed a curfew after declaring a state of emergency.
The county has established a nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. through July 9, 2020.
County leaders told WFMY News 2 the decision stems from an incident Monday night. They said people came from out of town to protest a Confederate statue in Yanceyville. The incident gained traction on social media. The county said they hope the curfew curbs any other potential demonstrations.
