Caswell County declares State of Emergency, imposes curfew through July 9

County leaders told WFMY News 2 the decision stems from an incident Monday night.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County has imposed a curfew after declaring a state of emergency.

The county has established a nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. through July 9, 2020.

County leaders told WFMY News 2 the decision stems from an incident Monday night. They said people came from out of town to protest a Confederate statue in Yanceyville. The incident gained traction on social media. The county said they hope the curfew curbs any other potential demonstrations.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775