WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' will be shown for free in Winston-Salem this Saturday night.

The showing will be held at Oak Summit Park (370 Oak Summit Road) as part of the 'WePLAY Movies in the Park' series. Pre-movie activities will start at 7:30 and the movie will start at dusk. You can bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. A food truck will be on site.

Also showing this summer as part of the WePLAY Movies in the Park series is “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Aug. 17 at Parkland Park. The movie series is sponsored by Recreation and Parks, Community Development and the Winston-Salem Police Department.